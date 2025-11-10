Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,061 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.3% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $515,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 871,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $228.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

