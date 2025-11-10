Needham & Company LLC Increases Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target to $10.50

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everspin Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Everspin Tech stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of -300.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Everspin Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Everspin Tech had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS.

In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,147 shares of Everspin Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $174,042.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,783.55. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Everspin Tech by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,586,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 902,489 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Everspin Tech by 18.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the second quarter valued at $716,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Tech by 41.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

