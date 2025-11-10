Grange Capital LLC Sells 303 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Grange Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Grange Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $207.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

