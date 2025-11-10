Navitas Semiconductor’s (NVTS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 3.10. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,715,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,790.08. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,801,909 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.