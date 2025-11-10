Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 14.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 405.60 and last traded at GBX 404.97. 5,124,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 2,034,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £796.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.