Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires 12,756 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8,283.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 120,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 839,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,473,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,048,000 after purchasing an additional 158,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 828,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6%

MRVL stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of -699.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

