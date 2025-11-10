Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KDK. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on Kodiak AI in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDK opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of -0.19. Kodiak AI has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak AI stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

