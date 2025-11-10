KeyCorp Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $13.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $44,120,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $39,357,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,450,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,623,000 after buying an additional 4,603,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,329,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after buying an additional 4,222,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

