King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,715.69 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,036.40 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,052.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,886.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

