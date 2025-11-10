Piper Sandler Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $116.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PFGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

PFGC opened at $98.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,318.64. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,364,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,117 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

