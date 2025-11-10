MidCap Financial Investment’s (MFIC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Compass Point

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.75. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MFIC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price target on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MFIC opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

