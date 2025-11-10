Midwest Trust Co Invests $6.54 Million in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 28,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $368.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

