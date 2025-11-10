Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,829 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1,364.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

