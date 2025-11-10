Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

