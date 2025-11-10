Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Evergy by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.61.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

