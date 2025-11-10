36,921 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $355.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

