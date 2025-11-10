Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,092 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of QUAL opened at $193.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

