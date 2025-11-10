Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.