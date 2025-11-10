S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 179,480 Shares of Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. $BIGC

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,480 shares during the period. Bigcommerce accounts for about 1.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 1.00% of Bigcommerce worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bigcommerce by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 570,160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bigcommerce by 8.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 94,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Bigcommerce by 106.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Bigcommerce by 66.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bigcommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bigcommerce in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bigcommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

