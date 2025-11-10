Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. $MX Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC trimmed its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 1.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 1.69% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, insider Shin Young Park acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,625.82. This trade represents a 4.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Camillo Martino bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,920.68. This trade represents a 13.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.65. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

