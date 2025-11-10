iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

