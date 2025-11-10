Ur Energy Inc $URG Stock Position Raised by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,644,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348,764 shares during the period. Ur Energy makes up approximately 4.3% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 5.38% of Ur Energy worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ur Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ur Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Insider Activity at Ur Energy

In other Ur Energy news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 74,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $98,639.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 555,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,708.80. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 213,914 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $374,349.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,179 shares in the company, valued at $147,313.25. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 739,346 shares of company stock worth $1,162,643 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ur Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.96. Ur Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Ur Energy

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.