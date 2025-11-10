Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 154,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 115,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 702.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $391.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

