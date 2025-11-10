Retirement Solution LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $114.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

