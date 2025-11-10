Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV is Retirement Solution LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Solution LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

DFSV opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

