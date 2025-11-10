Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 381,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000. Vise Technologies Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

