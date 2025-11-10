Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 190,199 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

