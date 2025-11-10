Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $15.94 Million in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 374,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,935,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

