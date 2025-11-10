Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

