iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IGOV opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $43.39.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.