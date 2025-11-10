Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 54,114 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,114 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Freshworks worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $60,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $573,065.28. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,452.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 415,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,840.97. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $300,202. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Stock Up 3.1%

Freshworks stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

