382,862 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

