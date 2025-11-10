Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,000. Vise Technologies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 441,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 222,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $369,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

