Generation Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,511 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.35% of Veeva Systems worth $166,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,748,000 after acquiring an additional 228,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $295.23 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

