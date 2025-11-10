Retirement Solution LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,567,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

