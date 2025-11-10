Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for 3.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.22% of Magnite worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 74.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Magnite stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $683,750.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,509.58. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 153,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,060. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 323,275 shares of company stock worth $7,866,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

