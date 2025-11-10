S Squared Technology LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics comprises 2.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 76.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 853.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,849,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,371,617.70. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,073,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,884,348.09. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,020 shares of company stock valued at $22,846,832 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

