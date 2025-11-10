Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,722,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $906,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 697.7% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

