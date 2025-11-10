Mosaic Financial Group LLC Buys 5,901 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after buying an additional 2,899,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,746 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,072,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

