Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB is S Squared Technology LLC’s 7th Largest Position

S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories comprises approximately 5.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.26% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $126.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.