485,325 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Purchased by Garda Capital Partners LP

Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 485,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,266,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.6% of Garda Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garda Capital Partners LP owned 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

