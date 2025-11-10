Valence8 US LP Purchases Shares of 50,266 Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for 1.0% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valence8 US LP owned about 0.11% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

