Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446,368 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Consolidated Edison worth $150,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $105.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.