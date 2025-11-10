Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $985.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

