Mosaic Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Mosaic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,789 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,067,000 after buying an additional 474,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,794,000 after buying an additional 2,583,456 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,768,000 after acquiring an additional 183,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $78.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

