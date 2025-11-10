Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 103,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

