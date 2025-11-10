Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,928,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,541,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:CP opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.