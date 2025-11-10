Head-To-Head Contrast: BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and BBB Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $340.18 million 0.98 -$35.85 million $0.09 32.89 BBB Foods $3.15 billion 1.02 $18.36 million ($0.08) -350.11

Analyst Recommendations

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Village Farms International and BBB Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 2 0 2.50 BBB Foods 1 3 3 0 2.29

BBB Foods has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. Given BBB Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International 3.42% -2.24% -1.50% BBB Foods -0.19% -3.07% -0.54%

Summary

Village Farms International beats BBB Foods on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

