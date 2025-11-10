Future Fund LLC Has $708,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Future Fund LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ZTS opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $181.85.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.