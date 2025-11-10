Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 900.0% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

